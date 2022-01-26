CCTV released of man wanted in connection with theft and assault
- Credit: Suffolk Police
A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the theft and assault of a woman in Beccles has been released by police.
After taking money out of an ATM, a woman in her late 70s was shoved by a male who then took the cash.
The incident happened at about 9.15am on Friday, December 3, 2021.
Thought to have left the scene in a silver Golf, the suspect is described as white aged in his 20s or 30s and about 5ft 5 tall.
He was of slim build and spoke with an eastern European accent.
Subsequent police enquiries established that the suspect stole £500, not £50 as initially reported at the time.
Anyone who recognises the male in the CCTV image or who has information as to who was responsible for the theft and assault should contact Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/68324/21 on 101.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.