Mercedes stolen 'from rural property' in overnight theft

A Mercedes was stolen from a village during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the car in Wissett near Halesworth.

The car was stolen from a property on a street in Wissett over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "A grey Mercedes A200, registration number AO16LOJ, was stolen from a rural property on Chediston Road.

"The theft happened at sometime between 11pm on Sunday, January 9 and 6am on Monday, January 10.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft or know where the vehicle is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/1907/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.