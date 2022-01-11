Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Mercedes stolen 'from rural property' in overnight theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:05 PM January 11, 2022
Mercedes theft Chediston Road Wissett near Halesworth

A grey Mercedes A200, registration number AO16LOJ, was stolen from a rural property on Chediston Road in Wissett near Halesworth over the weekend. - Credit: Google Images

A Mercedes was stolen from a village during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of the car in Wissett near Halesworth.

The car was stolen from a property on a street in Wissett over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "A grey Mercedes A200, registration number AO16LOJ, was stolen from a rural property on Chediston Road.

"The theft happened at sometime between 11pm on Sunday, January 9 and 6am on Monday, January 10.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft or know where the vehicle is now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/1907/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

  1. 1 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
  2. 2 Man, 70, awaits fate for sex assault on schoolgirl
  3. 3 Beccles Quay play area revamp set to start
  1. 4 RuPaul's Drag Race stars coming to town theatre
  2. 5 Half-brothers dodged £360,000 VAT bill after lying about car sales income
  3. 6 Parked vehicles had tyres punctured near Beccles
  4. 7 Chance to have your say on village's Neighbourhood Plan
  5. 8 How are you feeling about Covid-19? Let us know
  6. 9 Delays warning as road in Reydon is closed
  7. 10 Road to close with traffic diverted for 'urgent' repair works
East Suffolk News
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

crash on b1136 Yarmouth Road Raveningham

Norfolk Live News

Van overturns after hitting telegraph pole in three-vehicle crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A Norfolk police car. Photo: Denise Bradley

Car dented after objects thrown at driver by woman in another vehicle

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
beccles public hall

Big names heading to Beccles Public Hall and Theatre this season

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Trustees of the Worlingham Community

East Suffolk Council

New homes and community facility in village set for green light

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon