Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Important crime prevention advice available as 'street meet' returns

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:20 AM November 4, 2022
The Community Engagement Officer for Beccles and Bungay, Pc Amy Yeldham

The Community Engagement Officer for Beccles and Bungay, Pc Amy Yeldham. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Crime prevention advice will be provided along with security marking of bikes as a 'street meet' event returns this weekend.

The Community Engagement Officer for Beccles and Bungay, Pc Amy Yeldham, will be joined by PCSO Hedley-Lewis at a crime prevention event in Beccles.

The Beccles street meet will be held outside the Co-op on Swines Green in Beccles from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, November 5.

Pc Yeldham said: "Join us for our first November street meet.

"We will be offering crime prevention advice as well as free bike security marking."

No appointment is necessary with people encouraged to "just pop down and see them" to discuss any local policing issues.

If you are unable to attend but would like to contact your CEO, please email ceolowestoft@suffolk.police.uk

Suffolk Constabulary
Beccles News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Bevan's litter was once peacefully united prior to the theft separating the family

Man re-bailed in connection with theft of eight rare American puppies

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Married couple Neil and Lucie Ellis want to make the business their own having bought it in November 2021

Couple hope plans get approved to make pub and caravan site 'their own'

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Hamburger

Police search for missing Harleston man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr James Mallinder supports the scheme

Drop off old trainers for recycling at new gym scheme

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon