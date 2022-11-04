Important crime prevention advice available as 'street meet' returns

The Community Engagement Officer for Beccles and Bungay, Pc Amy Yeldham. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Crime prevention advice will be provided along with security marking of bikes as a 'street meet' event returns this weekend.

The Community Engagement Officer for Beccles and Bungay, Pc Amy Yeldham, will be joined by PCSO Hedley-Lewis at a crime prevention event in Beccles.

The Beccles street meet will be held outside the Co-op on Swines Green in Beccles from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, November 5.

Pc Yeldham said: "Join us for our first November street meet.

"We will be offering crime prevention advice as well as free bike security marking."

No appointment is necessary with people encouraged to "just pop down and see them" to discuss any local policing issues.

If you are unable to attend but would like to contact your CEO, please email ceolowestoft@suffolk.police.uk