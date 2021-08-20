Public toilets in Bungay covered in graffiti

Published: 2:40 PM August 20, 2021

The public toilets on Priory Lane, Bungay - Credit: Google

Police are appealing for information following damage to the public toilets on Priory Lane in Bungay.

The damage occurred between 9am on August 18 and 9am on August 19.

Graffiti was sprayed on the walls, damaging public property.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime 37/45655/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.