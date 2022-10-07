Burglars steal motocross bike in overnight garage burglary

The motocross bike that was stolen. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Investigations are continuing after burglars broke into a garage at a home in Beccles overnight and stole a distinctive motocross bike.

Police launched an appeal last month with information sought in connection with the burglary, after the motocross bike was stolen.

With witnesses and information still being sought, officers have released a photo of the Kawasaki KW250F motocross bike that was stolen in the garage burglary in Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "The garage at a home in Marsh View was entered at sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, September 28 and 7am on Thursday, September 29.

"A blue/purple Kawasaki KW250F motocross bike was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you know where the bike is now or if have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62410/22 via 101 or email ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.