Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Burglars steal motocross bike in overnight garage burglary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:03 PM October 7, 2022
The motocross bike that was stolen.

The motocross bike that was stolen. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Investigations are continuing after burglars broke into a garage at a home in Beccles overnight and stole a distinctive motocross bike.

Police launched an appeal last month with information sought in connection with the burglary, after the motocross bike was stolen.

With witnesses and information still being sought, officers have released a photo of the Kawasaki KW250F motocross bike that was stolen in the garage burglary in Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "The garage at a home in Marsh View was entered at sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, September 28 and 7am on Thursday, September 29.

"A blue/purple Kawasaki KW250F motocross bike was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you know where the bike is now or if have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/62410/22 via 101 or email ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Lamberts Coaches was founded in 1912.

Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers, from left, Ian Dunlop, Michael Keitch, and Peter Bensley, at the Norfolk and Suffolk Avi

Hundreds of aviation enthusiasts help museum celebrate its half-century

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Patrick Stead Hospital in Halesworth. Picture: Archant library.

Town's former hospital could be converted into six townhouses

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
xxx_marshview_beccles_sep22

Motorbike stolen overnight from garage in Beccles

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon