Watch the moment thieves steal eight American Bulldog puppies

The formerly united family of eight puppies sleeping peacefully. Owner Mr Bascumbe said: "they will die without the right care". - Credit: Archie Keen

A dog breeder has spoken of his fears for the health of his puppies after eight were stolen in a night raid.

Bevin Bascombe's Chedgrave home was targeted by thieves on Sunday, July 17, where eight of his rare American bulldog puppies were taken.

Norfolk Police have since found and returned four of the missing dogs and arrested a man in his 30s.

Mr Bascombe said: "I have invested all my love, care and effort in these dogs, my livelihood too.

"Everything I had, I sacrificed to raising them and making sure, from birth, they grew up healthily.

"The health and wellbeing of the missing pups is my main concern.

"The four missing pups are still yet to have had their vaccines so it is incredibly dangerous for them to be away from their mother and out of their home and surroundings.

"Now they have been stolen they aren't being cared for properly and if they don't get their medicine they could die," he said.

Owner Bevin Bascumbe with his four remaining puppies who are now three months old. - Credit: Bruno Brown

One of the missing dogs is the father, a male XXL American bully of tri colour, meaning he could make puppies of any colour in the future and is very rare to the UK.

Aged 18 months, Mr Bascombe says the dog has a minimum estimated value of £10,000.

The other three puppies, all female American bullys, are only three months old, with Mr Bascombe believing the value of the missing four dogs is around £35,000.

The missing 18 month year old American Bully who is also father to the three missing female puppies. - Credit: Archie Keen

He said: "I am so sad and shocked this has happened to me.

"Only a scumbag would steal my pups from me and their mother, slinging them by the neck over my fence in the middle of the night."

The damage done to the fence by the thieves. - Credit: Bruno Brown

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail until Tuesday August 16.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen the dogs, is urged to contact PC Amber Lewis at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/54724/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.