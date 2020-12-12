Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Man assaulted fiancée and smashed glass door, court hears

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:31 PM December 12, 2020    Updated: 8:29 AM December 13, 2020
Eric Neale appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Donald Parfitt appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court after assaulting his former fiancée and smashing a glass door.

Donald Parfitt admitted assaulting his fiancée at their home in Beccles on July 1, and also pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal damage after causing £423.04 worth of damage to a glass patio door on the same day.

The 61-year-old, now of London Road South, Lowestoft, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on December 2, where he was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his now-ex-fiancée for the damage to the door, as well as £100 for the assault.

Magistrates also banned Parfitt from contacting his victim, or entering their former home on Ravensmere East, for 12 months to protect her from "harassment or conduct that will put her in fear of violence," the restraining order states.

He was also fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £50 following the case.

