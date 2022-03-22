Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Double arson sees family home pelted with bottles of flammable liquid

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:31 PM March 22, 2022
Banham Road in Beccles where the incident happened.

Banham Road in Beccles where the incident happened. - Credit: Google Maps

A double arson attack has seen bottles filled with flammable liquid thrown at the door of a family home on two separate occasions.

The first attack on the home in Wolsey Terrace on Beccles' Banham Road, happened at 11.50pm on Friday, March 18, when a bottle filled with an unknown flammable liquid was thrown at the door.

The front door mat was damaged, however, the fire did not take hold.

A similar incident then occurred at 7pm last night but no damage was caused.

Following the incidents the family has moved out of the home, however, police are still urging people living in the area to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or who has any information that would help the inquiry.

They should contact Lowestoft CID on 101 or via EastCID@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/16556/22.

Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

beales

Councillors to explore options for former Beales building in Beccles

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
worlingham community facility

Joy as new community centre and homes given green light for village

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Denton, south Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Two people seriously hurt after car crashes into tree and ends up in ditch

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Bob Wellings was a familiar face on Anglia TV and Nationwide. Here he is pictured at his 80th birthday celebrations

BBC

Tributes to well-known Anglia TV presenter

Dominic Bareham

person