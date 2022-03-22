Double arson sees family home pelted with bottles of flammable liquid

A double arson attack has seen bottles filled with flammable liquid thrown at the door of a family home on two separate occasions.

The first attack on the home in Wolsey Terrace on Beccles' Banham Road, happened at 11.50pm on Friday, March 18, when a bottle filled with an unknown flammable liquid was thrown at the door.

The front door mat was damaged, however, the fire did not take hold.

A similar incident then occurred at 7pm last night but no damage was caused.

Following the incidents the family has moved out of the home, however, police are still urging people living in the area to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or who has any information that would help the inquiry.

They should contact Lowestoft CID on 101 or via EastCID@suffolk.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/16556/22.