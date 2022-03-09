Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Drainpipe ripped off home in late night incident in Beccles

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:19 PM March 9, 2022
A section of drainpipe was ripped off a home in Blyburgate, Beccles

A section of drainpipe was ripped off a home in Blyburgate, Beccles. - Credit: Google Images

Vandals ripped a section of drainpipe off a home in Beccles.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident in Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "A section of drainpipe was ripped off a home in Blyburgate, Beccles at around 10pm on Saturday, March 5.

"Can you help?"

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/13545/22 on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

