Man arrested and cannabis seized as Kestrel team swoops on town

Published: 8:43 AM November 26, 2020

A 34-year-old man from the Bungay area has been arrested by police on suspicion of a drugs offence.

Investigations are continuing after a new policing team carried out patrols in Beccles over the weekend, with cannabis being seized by officers.

The Neighbourhood Crime Proactive team – or Kestrel team – is dedicated to tackling criminal and ASB challenges that emerge in a particular area.

Supporting Suffolk Police’s capability to address crime and associated anti-social behaviour across the county in apparent ‘hotspots’, they can help tackle issues and concerns which local communities have raised to local officers.

With the Kestrel team carrying out extensive patrols in Beccles on Sunday, November 22, a police spokesman said: "The Kestrel team were once again in our area and during these patrols a male was stop searched under the misuse of drugs act.

"Officers seized five bags of cannabis from the male.

"A 34-year-old man from the Bungay area was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre before being released under investigation."