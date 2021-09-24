Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Don't 'buckle to pressure': Warning as Nottingham Knockers target homes

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:20 AM September 24, 2021   
Suffolk Trading Standards warning rogue doorstep traders

Suffolk Trading Standards have issued a warning over rogue doorstep traders. - Credit: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera

Homeowners are being urged to remain vigilant after a spate of unwanted house calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a fresh warning to residents about a group of people, who have been attempting to sell household items in the East Suffolk area.

In May this year, the so-called Nottingham Knockers were reported as going door to door in Kessingland and Mutford.

Now they have been reported "calling at properties in and around Bungay" on Thursday, September 24.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "They may still be in the area or could have moved on elsewhere.

"These individuals are claiming to be on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices."

Trading Standards officials advising residents to "refrain from buying at the doorstep" and "not to buckle to pressure from salespeople."

"If you are approached at the door, please refuse to buy."

You can report doorstep callers to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

