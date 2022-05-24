Chainsaws and drills stolen after rural farm buildings targeted

Drills and chainsaws were among the items stolen after buildings at rural farms in Ellingham, near Bungay were broken into. - Credit: Google Images

Drills and chainsaws were among the items stolen after buildings at rural farms were broken into.

Police investigations are under way with witnesses and information sought following two burglaries at rural farms in Ellingham, near Bungay.

One building on Geldeston Road, Ellingham was broken into but nothing was believed to have been stolen.

Various items were stolen from another farm building at another location on Geldeston Road - including drills, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, batteries and charger, lights and an angle grinder.

With information sought following the two burglaries at rural farms in Ellingham, a police spokesman said: "The buildings on Geldeston Road were broken into during the morning of Sunday, May 22 at sometime between 3am and 3.53am.

"An unknown offender or offenders have broken padlocks to gain entry to farm buildings at one property.

"Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

"At another location on Geldeston Road, farm buildings were broken into with various items stolen.

"Can you help?"

Information about these burglaries should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/38245/22 or 37/38279/22 on 101.