No arrests after masked intruders attack people in home

Lansbury Road in Halesworth where knife-wielding masked intruders assaulted people in their own home - Credit: Google Maos

No arrests have yet been made after knife-wielding masked intruders attacked people in their own home.

The incident happened between 11pm and 11.15pm on April 4 at an address in Lansbury Road, Halesworth.

Three men, who were wearing balaclavas and brandishing knives, entered the property and threatened the occupants.

Suffolk Police confirmed enquiries are continuing into the attack, and have urged anyone with information to contact officers.

One of the occupants of the house suffered cuts to his left hand, arm and leg, and was taken to hospital for treatment, while a woman was assaulted after being held in a headlock.

At the time of the attack, detectives said they believed it to be an isolated incident and did not perceive there was any threat to the wider community.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious people in the area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

Any motorists driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are also asked to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting crime reference number 20038/22.