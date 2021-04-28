Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

Published: 9:53 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 10:21 AM April 28, 2021

Police at a house in Yarmouth Road, Kirby Cane, after a man was arrested for attempted murder. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A man has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping after an incident which began in a Norfolk village and ended almost 50 miles away in Ipswich.

Christopher Crichton is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 28 following the incident on Monday, April 26.

The 32-year-old, of Park Street in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was initially taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, but was then transferred to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be interviewed on Tuesday.

Norfolk Police had been called shortly after 8.40am to reports a woman had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, before being driven away from the address.

Suffolk Police were then called after a woman was found with stab wounds in Nacton, near Ipswich at 11.20am.

She was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.