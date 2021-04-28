Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:53 AM April 28, 2021    Updated: 10:21 AM April 28, 2021
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Police at a house in Yarmouth Road, Kirby Cane, after a man was arrested for attempted murder. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A man has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping after an incident which began in a Norfolk village and ended almost 50 miles away in Ipswich.

Christopher Crichton is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, April 28 following the incident on Monday, April 26.

The 32-year-old, of Park Street in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, was initially taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, but was then transferred to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be interviewed on Tuesday.

Norfolk Police had been called shortly after 8.40am to reports a woman had been seen in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane, near Bungay, before being driven away from the address.

Suffolk Police were then called after a woman was found with stab wounds in Nacton, near Ipswich at 11.20am.

She was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds
  2. 2 Investigations continue after woman found with stab wounds
  3. 3 Meet the real-life Line of Duty team in Norfolk and Suffolk
  1. 4 Free weekly sessions for over-55s to hit Beccles
  2. 5 Hospital Covid outbreak a 'wake-up call' for continuing social distancing, Suffolk leaders warn
  3. 6 'Be water aware' warning as boy seen swinging on rails of hire boat
  4. 7 Road to be closed for gully cleaning works
  5. 8 McDonald's branch to close for up to three months
  6. 9 Man seen waving axe on horseback is jailed
  7. 10 Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car and a motorcyclist were involved in the collision the A144 Halesworth Road in Ilketshall St Lawrence.

Woman in 20s suffers serious leg injuries in late night crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Four men have been arrested after a teenager was robbed in Loddon. 

Four men arrested after teenager robbed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Items were fly-tipped off Rectory Lane, in Mettingham.

Mattresses among items dumped in East Suffolk countryside

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A small number of travellers have set up an encampment near the car park at Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp near to popular park in Oulton Broad

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon