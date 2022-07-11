Burglars raid family business to steal £1,500 from till

A family-run farm shop just outside Beccles was raided by thieves who stole £1,500 from the till.

The owners of Maisebrooke Farm Shop have urged other local businesses not to become complacent after thieves smashed a lock at the rear of the building to enter the shop.

The burglary happened sometime between 11pm on Thursday, July 7, and 4am the following morning on Friday, July 8, after suspects forced entry to the farm shop.

Jo, 40, and David Lay, 39, woke up to find their till smashed open with over £1,500 stolen.

Mr Lay spoke out about the incident in a bid to raise awareness and warn other rural businesses in the local area.

He said: "In the countryside we feel invincible and can become complacent.

"It's not so much the money which is gone, we really want to raise awareness of our unfortunate story to protect other local businesses.

"We typically feel so safe in rural areas, thinking something like this won't happen to you, but it can do when you least expect it.

"We have learnt a hard lesson and are saving up for better security for the shop," he said.

Mrs Lay said the incident has left their business around £1,000 out of pocket after speaking to insurers.

She said: "After speaking to the insurance company it looks as though they are only going to pay us £500 which, considering what we lost, is not ideal for a struggling family-run business.

"It shows the importance of not leaving money on site overnight.

"They even took the tip jar and a bottle of pink gin," she said.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said they were called at 7am on Friday, July 8, to reports of a burglary at Maisebrooke Farm Shop on the B1062 in Shipmeadow, near Beccles.

They added police investigations are currently ongoing.

Anyone with information should email investigate@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference 42949/22, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call 101 and provide the reference number.