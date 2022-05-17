Vandals damage fence and gate in night-time incident

A fence and gate at the back of a property on Banham Road, Beccles was damaged. - Credit: Google Images

Vandals damaged a fence and a gate at the back of a home in Beccles overnight.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident as a home was targeted.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for information after a fence and gate at the back of a property on Banham Road, Beccles was damaged at sometime between 6am on Wednesday, May 11 and 6am on Thursday, May 12.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/28756/22 on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.