Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Garage forced open with mountain bikes stolen during burglary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:54 AM December 4, 2021
Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary in Bungay.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary in Bungay. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars forced open a garage and stole two mountain bikes in an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary in Bungay.

A police spokesman said: "The garage at a home in Wherry Road was forced open sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, December 1 and 10am on Thursday, December 2.

"Once inside a white mountain bike was stolen together with a white and pink mountain bike. Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/68211/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

family friends bungay

Family and friends raise £4,000 and walk in memory of Bungay man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
One person is trapped after a two vehicle crash on the A145 at Beccles

Updated

Man taken to hospital after two vehicle crash in north Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
robbie riches

Christmas

Man's act of kindness to donate Christmas meals to vulnerable

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Bungay Town Councillors take control of key assets

'Destiny' of Bungay now in its own hands amid overhaul of services

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon