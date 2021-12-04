Garage forced open with mountain bikes stolen during burglary
Burglars forced open a garage and stole two mountain bikes in an overnight raid.
Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary in Bungay.
A police spokesman said: "The garage at a home in Wherry Road was forced open sometime between 5pm on Wednesday, December 1 and 10am on Thursday, December 2.
"Once inside a white mountain bike was stolen together with a white and pink mountain bike. Can you help?"
If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/68211/21 via 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.