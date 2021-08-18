Power tools stolen during overnight garage burglary

Published: 7:42 PM August 18, 2021

Power tools were stolen during a garage burglary on Low Road in Ubbeston, near Halesworth. - Credit: Google Images

Several power tools were stolen after a garage at a home was broken into.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary on Low Road in Ubbeston, near Halesworth.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, August 17 and 10am on Wednesday, August 18, an unknown person has gained entry to a garage by removing a lock from the side door.

"A large quantity of power tools were stolen from the garage."

"Officers would like to remind residents, especially those in rural locations, to regularly review their properties and belongings."

You may also want to watch:

If you have any information please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/45403/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.