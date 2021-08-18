Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Power tools stolen during overnight garage burglary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:42 PM August 18, 2021   
Power tools were stolen during a garage burglary on Low Road in Ubbeston, near Halesworth.

Power tools were stolen during a garage burglary on Low Road in Ubbeston, near Halesworth. - Credit: Google Images

Several power tools were stolen after a garage at a home was broken into.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a garage burglary on Low Road in Ubbeston, near Halesworth.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, August 17 and 10am on Wednesday, August 18, an unknown person has gained entry to a garage by removing a lock from the side door.

"A large quantity of power tools were stolen from the garage."

"Officers would like to remind residents, especially those in rural locations, to regularly review their properties and belongings."

You may also want to watch:

If you have any information please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/45403/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
  2. 2 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
  3. 3 Concerns 'staycations' fuelling rental collapse on Suffolk coast
  1. 4 Tributes to 'kind and caring' friend, father and boyfriend who died in A144 crash
  2. 5 Burglar drills through door to rob home
  3. 6 Cash stolen after home in Halesworth is burgled
  4. 7 Care farm receives £1,000 donation from housing company
  5. 8 Alpacas and miniature donkeys delight children during library visits
  6. 9 Popular cycle for life event set to return
  7. 10 Road to close for accessibility improvement works
Suffolk Constabulary
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Beccles branch of Co-op, on New Market, is to close at the end of July.

New town centre store set to provide warm Welcome

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
ambulance

Woman taken to hospital after crashing car into bottle bank

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
beccles food and drink festival

Food and Drink

Beccles Food and Drink Festival to start this weekend

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A145 London Road at Willingham St Mary

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Factory worker caused tractor crash on country road

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon