Power tools and garden equipment stolen in overnight burglary

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:13 AM August 11, 2021   
An insecure shed and garage in a garden on Frederick's Road in Beccles were burgled.

An insecure shed and garage in a garden on Frederick's Road in Beccles was targeted by burglars.

Power tools and garden equipment were among a range of items stolen after a shed and garage were targeted in an overnight burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the burglary after a garage and a shed in the garden of a home in Beccles was targeted.  

A police spokesman said: "The incident occurred sometime overnight between 10pm on Sunday, August 8 and 7am on Monday, August 9.

"Access was gained to an insecure shed and garage in a garden on Frederick's Road.

"Various items were stolen, including power tools and garden equipment.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about the burglary, please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/43532/21 - on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

