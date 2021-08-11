Power tools and garden equipment stolen in overnight burglary
Power tools and garden equipment were among a range of items stolen after a shed and garage were targeted in an overnight burglary.
Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the burglary after a garage and a shed in the garden of a home in Beccles was targeted.
A police spokesman said: "The incident occurred sometime overnight between 10pm on Sunday, August 8 and 7am on Monday, August 9.
"Access was gained to an insecure shed and garage in a garden on Frederick's Road.
"Various items were stolen, including power tools and garden equipment.
If you have any information about the burglary, please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/43532/21 - on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
