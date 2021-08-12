Crowbar believed to have been used in garage burglaries
- Credit: Google Images
Power tools, clothing and a mountain bike were stolen after a garage was burgled overnight.
Another garage in a block at the back of homes on Sheridan Walk in Worlingham, near Beccles was also targeted.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with two garage burglaries.
A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 10pm on Monday, August 9 and 6.30am on Tuesday, August 10 entry was gained to a garage using a crowbar type implement to force open a door.
"Power tools, clothing, a Cube 20 Hard Tail men's mountain bike stolen.
"Electrical equipment left in the garage was damaged.
"Another garage in the block at the rear of homes was entered during the same timeframe, forcing the up-an-over door, but nothing appears stolen."
If you have any information, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime references 37/43712/21 or 37/43713/21.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.