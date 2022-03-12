Damage caused as popular town park is targeted

Damage was caused to the Town Park in Halesworth on March 10. - Credit: Halesworth Police Facebook

A street light and information board were damaged while flowers were kicked and scattered over a path as a popular town park was targeted.

Damage was caused to the Town Park in Halesworth on Thursday night, March 10.

Police said that "a group of around 15 youths" were reported as trying to climb the street light beside the path leading from Saxons Way into the park at about 8pm.

A police spokesman said: "The light and adjacent information board were found damaged as well as flowers which appear to have been kicked and scattered over the path."

Halesworth police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the incident.

Information to police on 101, quoting CAD reference SC-10032022-350.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.