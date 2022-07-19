Court hearing for man charged with strangulation adjourned

A plea hearing for a Beccles man charged with strangulation in a county first has been adjourned to allow him to have a conference with his solicitor.

Paul Whall appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, July 19, for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link.

The 29-year-old is accused of controlling or coercive behaviour of a woman between April 2020 and June 22 by allegedly controlling what she wore, not allowing her to work and threatening self harm and suicide if she didn’t do as he said.

Whall is also accused of an offence of intentional strangulation which was allegedly committed on June 19 this year and an offence of assault by beating on the same date.

He is also charged with taking a Peugeot 208 without consent on June 19 and driving on Mill Road, Mutford whilst disqualified.

He was arrested and charged on June 20 and remanded in custody.

It's the first case of a charge of intentional strangulation brought by Suffolk Constabulary under new legislation that came into force on June 7.