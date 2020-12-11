Nine released in connection with village brawl which saw man knifed

Published: 4:39 PM December 11, 2020

Nine people who were arrested after a village brawl which left one man with knife wounds have been released pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Police were called to Orchard Valley, in Holton, near Halesworth, at around 10.20pm on Monday, November 16 following the incident, which saw another man hit on the head with a baseball bat.

Detectives had linked the incident to an earlier report of an altercation on the same night in Blythburgh at around 6pm, where two teenage boys were alleged to have had a fight.

A 46-year-old man, who suffered knife wounds to his arms, and another injured suspect were taken to hospital for treatment, with the former remaining and initially being temporarily de-arrested.

Four men, aged 26, 23, 21 and 18, as well as a 24-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, had been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and affray - the same allegations facing the 46-year-old man.

All six had been bailed until Friday, December 11, while a 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, who were both arrested on suspicion of affray, had been bailed until Monday, December 14.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "All parties who were on police bail have now had their bail cancelled and are now released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"A 46-year-old man, who was de-arrested due to being in hospital, was re-arrested on November 27 after attending Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he was questioned and then bailed.

"He has now also had his bail cancelled and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Speaking following the nine arrests, Inspector Mark Jackson, local policing commander for Halesworth, said: "We understand that an incident of this nature may cause some concern in a small village like Holton, but I would like to reassure local residents that we believe this to be entirely contained to the parties involved and, as such, there is no threat to the wider community."

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 66620/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.