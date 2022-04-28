Enquiris continue into theft of copper cabling from business

Sparrowhawk Road in Holton where three were arrested by police in east Suffolk after copper cabling was stolen from a business. - Credit: Google Maps

Enquiries are continuing after copper cabling was stolen from a business in Holton last month.

Police were called at about 1.45am on Tuesday, March 22, to reports of a suspicious vehicle and people at a property in Sparrowhawk Road, Holton.

This followed an incident at the same location the previous night, where a large amount of copper cabling was stolen.

Police searched the area and stopped a Mercedes Sprinter van at about 2.45am.

Several tools were found within the vehicle, including bolt croppers, tin snips, screwdrivers and a hammer.

A 24-year-old man from Ipswich, along with a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Dartford in Kent, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for stealing.

All three were taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning and were released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police this week confirmed the trio remain under investigation, with no further arrests made as enquiries continue.