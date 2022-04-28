Enquiris continue into theft of copper cabling from business
- Credit: Google Maps
Enquiries are continuing after copper cabling was stolen from a business in Holton last month.
Police were called at about 1.45am on Tuesday, March 22, to reports of a suspicious vehicle and people at a property in Sparrowhawk Road, Holton.
This followed an incident at the same location the previous night, where a large amount of copper cabling was stolen.
Police searched the area and stopped a Mercedes Sprinter van at about 2.45am.
Several tools were found within the vehicle, including bolt croppers, tin snips, screwdrivers and a hammer.
A 24-year-old man from Ipswich, along with a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Dartford in Kent, were arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for stealing.
All three were taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning and were released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
Most Read
- 1 Obituary: Town's popular auction house employee of almost six decades dies aged 86
- 2 'A great day out' - New festival celebrating 'Broads Life' to hit town
- 3 Mum's thanks after Starbucks staff help diabetic teen in moment of need
- 4 Why are child hepatitis cases rising in the UK?
- 5 Suffolk's call for action to address mental health trust's 'inadequate' CQC
- 6 TK Maxx and Home Sense recall products after safety concerns
- 7 Church flooded and paving slabs broken by vandals during attack
- 8 Two towns establish 'local hubs' to help Ukrainian refugees
- 9 Digital technology transforming care at Beccles Hospital
- 10 Special church events planned in Beccles for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police this week confirmed the trio remain under investigation, with no further arrests made as enquiries continue.