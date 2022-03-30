Catalytic converter stolen from car in supermarket car park

A Honda Jazz was parked in the Roys of Beccles car park in Gosford Road when it was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves stole a catalytic converter from a car that had been left in a supermarket car park for around an hour.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter in Beccles.

A Honda Jazz was parked in the Roys of Beccles car park in Gosford Road on Monday, March 28 when it was targeted between 2pm and 3pm.

Police said "an unknown suspect or suspects" stole the catalytic converter, adding: "Were you in the area at these times and did you witness anyone acting suspiciously near to vehicles?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police using the crime reference number 37/18752/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.