Honda motorbike stolen in overnight theft in Bungay

Published: 10:55 AM October 18, 2021

A motorbike was stolen during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of a red Honda CBR 125R motorbike in Bungay.

Officers said it happened overnight last week.

A police spokesman said: "The red Honda CBR 125R motorbike, registration AO63 UVC, was stolen from Beccles Road sometime between 8.30pm on Thursday, October 14 and 8.45am on Friday, October 15.

"Can you help?"

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the surrounding area at the time, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/57648/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.