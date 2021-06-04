Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Thieves steal Jaguar car from outside home

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:43 AM June 4, 2021   
Police are seeking witnesses after a white Jaguar saloon car, parked outside a home on Grove Road in Beccles, was stolen.

Police are seeking witnesses after a white Jaguar saloon car - which was parked outside a home on Grove Road in Beccles - was stolen. - Credit: Google Images

A Jaguar saloon car was stolen from outside a home in Beccles.

Police are trying to find witnesses after the white four-door Jaguar - which was parked in Grove Road and had the registration LR16 PUJ - was taken between Tuesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 2.

Anybody who saw the vehicle being taken, or have any information about where it is now are asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/28976/21, on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Beccles News

