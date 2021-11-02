HGV driver admits causing death of great-grandmother by careless driving

A HGV driver has admitted causing the death of a great-grandmother by driving carelessly near her home.

Gediminas Nagulevicius pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 29.

Great-grandmother Sheila Holmes, 74, died yards from her home after the collision on St John's Road, in Bungay, on May 28, 2019.

Nagulevicius had previously denied a more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving, with a trial set to begin later this month, lasting up to four days.

At a further case management hearing last week, however, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, which was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nagulevicius, of Greenland Avenue, King's Lynn, will now return to the Suffolk court on December 9 to be sentenced after the hearing was adjourned.

He remains on unconditional bail.

In a family statement following the crash, Mrs Holmes' children Tracey, Julian, Karen and Trudi said she was the hub of the family and would be deeply missed by all.