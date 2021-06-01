Driver in court after crash which killed cycling grandmother

Published: 3:18 PM June 1, 2021

An HGV driver is due back in court after a crash with a cyclist which killed a Bungay great-grandmother.

Sheila Holmes died yards from her home after the collision with the lorry on St John's Road, in Bungay, on May 28, 2019.

Gediminas Nagulevicius, who was initially released pending further investigation, was summonsed to court in February this year for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving.

The 37-year-old, from Greenland Avenue in King's Lynn, is now set to appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month.

In a family statement following the crash, Mrs Holmes' children Tracey, Julian, Karen and Trudi said she was the hub of the family and would be deeply missed by all.

They said: "Her interests and various jobs made her widely known and recognisable around the town. She was the lady with the dogs, the lady on the bike, the lady who sells plants from her front garden for charity, the lady who would do a little sewing job for you.

"Throughout her life, she would help anyone, sometimes for years at a time.

"She visited her widowed neighbour, doing shopping and helping with medicines. She helped her brother look after his children, having them before and after school and cooking their evening meal.

"She visited her great aunt daily as she declined in health and later did the same for her own mum, biking over to Earsham in all weathers to do so.

"Eventually, she took her into her own home for as long as she was able to look after her.

"She was a homemaker and her interests were simple: Gardening, with an encyclopaedic knowledge of all plants; her dogs, cat and budgies, and the wild birds and creatures which visited her garden; and good old fashioned home baking, knitting and sewing."

The 74-year-old grew up in Earsham but had lived at her Bungay home for 50 years.

She had worked at All Hallows Hospital, the Natwest bank, Nursey's, the Tally Ho pub, the Three Tuns Hotel, Bungay Textiles and, more recently, Wightman's of Bungay.

Her family praised the "incredibly sympathetic response" from the Bungay community following their mother's death, saying it had been "a huge support and comfort to us all."