HGV driver faces trial after death of great-grandmother

Published: 12:05 PM October 11, 2021

﻿The trial of an HGV driver who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash which killed a cyclist is expected to take place next month.

Great-grandmother Sheila Holmes died yards from her home after the collision with a lorry on St John's Road, in Bungay, on May 28, 2019.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, October 11, for a case management hearing was Gediminas Nagulevicius, of Greenland Avenue, Kings Lynn, who has denied causing death by dangerous driving.

His trial, which is expected to last three or four days, is due to start on November 15.

A further case management hearing will take place on October 29.

In a family statement following the crash, Mrs Holmes' children Tracey, Julian, Karen and Trudi said she was the hub of the family and would be deeply missed by all.