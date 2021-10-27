Laptop stolen from parked car in Beccles

Published: 4:57 PM October 27, 2021

Police are seeking information after a laptop was stolen from a vehicle in Beccles. - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating after a laptop and work equipment was stolen from a car in Beccles.

The items were taken from a Citroen vehicle parked in a supermarket car park on St Anne's Road yesterday (Tuesday, October 26) between 6pm and 8pm.

Police say they do not know how they thieves got into the car.

If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously near vehicles in the area or have any information about the crime, please contact Suffolk Police with the crime reference number 37/60253/21 or phone 101.

