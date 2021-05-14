Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
School warning after social media post about girls being approached

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:06 AM May 14, 2021   
Hobart High School, in Loddon. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Hobart High School, in Loddon. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Pupils at a south Norfolk school have been urged to stay safe following a social media post about a man approaching two teenage girls.

Hobart High School alerted pupils and parents to the post following information from Norfolk Police about the incident involving two girls aged around 16.

However, officers have since spoken to one of the girls involved, and no offences have been found.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "We are aware of reports on social media of an incident involving a man approaching two girls in Chedgrave at around 9pm on Wednesday, May 12.

"The incident has not been formally reported to police.

"However, following concerns raised, officers have spoken to one of the girls to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and no offences have been identified."

Hobart High School headteacher Jim Adams. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Hobart High School headteacher Jim Adams. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

In a message to parents, headteacher Ross Li-Rocchi said the school would be reminding pupils of "key safety messages".

