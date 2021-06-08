Loud explosion heard as caravan fire being treated as 'deliberate'

Published: 12:39 PM June 8, 2021

Fire crews were called to Hulver Road in Mutford. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were called to the scene of an abandoned caravan fire last night, in what is being described by Suffolk Fire and Rescue as a "deliberate" act.

One person who lives nearby described hearing a 'loud explosion' noise at the time of the incident.

A fire crew from Lowestoft South and one from Wrentham were called to the scene of an abandoned caravan fire on Hulver Road, Mutford, yesterday (June 7) at 11.02pm.

A stop message was then received at 11.34pm but a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed it has reason to believe this was a deliberate act.

He said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at a derelict caravan close to Hulver Road late last night.

"Crews worked to bring the fire under control.

"Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, information was passed to the police."

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers were not required at the scene but the act is being considered deliberate by the fire service.