Search for man who exposed himself to woman

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:12 PM March 22, 2021   
Suffolk Police has launched an investigation after a man exposed himself to a woman in Black Boy Meadow in Beccles. - Credit: Louisa Kennard

Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a woman in Beccles. 

Suffolk Police is investigating the incident which occurred on Thursday, March 18, at around 3pm in Black Boy Meadow, Beccles. 

The man exposed himself by a tree to the victim, a woman in her 30s, before walking off laughing, a police spokesman said.

The man is described a black, aged 25 to 30 years old, about five foot six inches tall, of medium build and was clean shaven.

He was wearing a black bomber jacket and a blue top and light blue denim jeans. 

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Suffolk police by calling 1010 and quoting crime reference 37/13485/21.



