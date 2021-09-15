Man makes inappropriate comments to 18-year-old before kissing her hand
A man repeatably kissed a teenager's hand at a bus stop in Bungay after making inappropriate comments to her.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident on Monday, September 13, near the Boots store in St Mary's Street.
The man asked an 18-year-old woman a number of questions before he started making inappropriate comments.
He then grabbed her hand and kissed it repeatedly, making the victim walk away from the bus stop.
The suspect is described as white, in his 50s, of slim build with broad shoulders and bald with stubble on his face.
He was wearing thin wire glasses, a black puffer jacket, and blue jeans. He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.
Witnesses are being asked to contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team by calling 101, quoting reference: 37/50801/21.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.