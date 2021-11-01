Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Mercedes convertible stolen from drive in Beccles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:14 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 3:37 PM November 1, 2021
A Mercedes convertible was stolen from Stuart Drive, Beccles over the weekend.

A Mercedes convertible was stolen from Stuart Drive over the weekend.

A Mercedes convertible has been stolen from a driveway in Beccles over the weekend.

The silver car with the registration plate W384 RLA, was stolen from Stuart Drive in the town between 10.30am and 3.20pm on Saturday, October 30. 

Police are urging anyone with information to contact  Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/61020/21 via 101, or alternatively by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

