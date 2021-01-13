Hunt for man who deliberately drove Mercedes into cyclist

Published: 4:03 PM January 13, 2021

It all happened in the Market Place. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after a car driver deliberately knocked a cyclist off his bike.

The attack happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was going along Trinity Street, when a car driver drove too close to him outside Wightman’s shop.

The cyclist then caught up with the car in Market Place and shouted at the driver, police said, who then drove the car at the cyclist and knocked him off his bike, before driving away.

This resulted in the cyclist sustaining elbow, knee and hand injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man aged in his 40s or 50s and of heavy build. He was driving a black, soft-top convertible car - possibly a three-door Mercedes.

If you have seen this man or if you have information about this incident contact the Crime Coordination Team, quoting reference: 1724/21.