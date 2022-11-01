Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Thieves steal Mercedes from town car park

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:51 PM November 1, 2022
Puddingmoor in Beccles

The theft happened as the vehicle was parked a car park on Puddingmoor in Beccles. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves stole a silver Mercedes from a town car park.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a car in Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "A silver Mercedes C180 registration number SA08 LZP was stolen from a car park in Puddingmoor in the town.

"The theft happened on Saturday, October 29 between 9.45am and 6pm.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the car being taken or have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/69507/22 via 101.

Alternatively you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Married couple Neil and Lucie Ellis want to make the business their own having bought it in November 2021

Couple hope plans get approved to make pub and caravan site 'their own'

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police

Suffolk Constabulary

Mobility scooter stolen after outbuilding at rural home targeted

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
xxx_banhamroad_beccles_oct22

Paint thrown at vehicle and house in Beccles

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Wooly hats are optional... but this swimmer thinks necessary

Beccles Lido to switch heaters off for cold water swimming season

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon