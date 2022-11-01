Thieves steal Mercedes from town car park

The theft happened as the vehicle was parked a car park on Puddingmoor in Beccles. - Credit: Google Images

Thieves stole a silver Mercedes from a town car park.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a car in Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "A silver Mercedes C180 registration number SA08 LZP was stolen from a car park in Puddingmoor in the town.

"The theft happened on Saturday, October 29 between 9.45am and 6pm.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the car being taken or have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/69507/22 via 101.

Alternatively you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.