Mercedes stolen in overnight theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:34 AM October 11, 2022
Mercedes stolen Bungay

A black Mercedes 350 SE was stolen from outside a garage on Mountbatten Road in Bungay. - Credit: Google Images

A Mercedes was stolen during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of a vehicle from Bungay.

Officers said a black Mercedes 350 SE - registration YG64XUS - was stolen from outside a garage on Mountbatten Road in Bungay.

The theft happened at sometime between 8pm on Saturday, October 8 and 7.30am on Sunday, October 9.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"

If you saw the car being taken or if you know where it is now, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/64784/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you should contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Suffolk Constabulary
Bungay News

