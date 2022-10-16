Fresh appeal as missing man, 74, was 'last seen in Gorleston'

Police are appealing for help in tracing Nigel Gravenall - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The search to find a 74-year-old man who went missing from his home in North Cove has been widened to Norfolk.

Suffolk police have issued a fresh appeal for help in tracing Nigel Gravenall, after concerns were raised for his welfare.

Mr Gravenall, from North Cove near Beccles, was last seen leaving Pinewood Gardens on foot at 10am on Friday, October 14.

With police "extremely concerned" for his welfare, subsequent CCTV checks have shown Mr Gravenall was in Gorleston about 5.15pm on Friday.

A police spokesman said: “Mr Gravenall is still missing and officers are continuing enquiries to try and locate him.

"CCTV checks reveal that he was seen in the Springfield Road area of Gorleston around 5.15pm on Friday, October 14”.

He is described as a white man, of slim build, about 5ft 10in tall, with grey thinning short hair and a scar behind his right ear.

He was wearing an orange thin long sleeve puffa coat, dark khaki chino jeans, boots and a blue checked baseball cap.

If anyone has seen Mr Gravenall, or if you have any information on where he may be now, please contact Suffolk Police on 101.















