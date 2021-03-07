Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Hunt continues for motorist who drove at cyclist

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:55 PM March 7, 2021   
t happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay.

It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

The search for a motorist who deliberately drove his Mercedes into a cyclist is continuing.

Police have issued another appeal for witnesses after a motorist knocked a cyclist off his bike.

It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay.

Officers said that the cyclist - a man in his 20s - was on Trinity Street, when the car was driven too close to him outside Wightman’s shop.

The cyclist caught up with the car in Market Place and shouted at the driver, police said, who then drove the car at the cyclist and knocked him off his bike, before driving away.

You may also want to watch:

The cyclist suffered elbow, knee and hand injuries.

Police are keen to trace a white man aged in his 40s or 50s and of heavy build.

Most Read

  1. 1 Vandals twice pour paint over children's play park
  2. 2 Hunt continues for motorist who drove at cyclist
  3. 3 Popular venue won’t let restrictions stop shows
  1. 4 Coronavirus jabs rolled out to people aged 56 to 59
  2. 5 Man dies following collision on A12
  3. 6 Wildlife garden to be created in memory of Suffolk doctor
  4. 7 Plans for glamping site on Suffolk coast withdrawn
  5. 8 Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?
  6. 9 'It's a Norfolk legend' - Backing for community bid to save pub
  7. 10 New mass vaccination centre opening in Norfolk

He was driving a black, soft-top convertible car - possibly a three-door Mercedes.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses."

Information to the Crime Coordination Team, quoting reference: 1724/21.

Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Southwold seafront and pier

Coronavirus

Parts of Waveney could be Covid-free for first time in months, figures show

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City history quiz on clocks. St George Tombland Church clock. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

When do the clocks go forward in 2021?

Georgina Taylor

Author Picture Icon
Bill Titcombe on the beach

Obituary

'Incredible' artist who illustrated children's characters dies aged 82

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Michael Fotis, who was last seen in Lowestoft on February 2.

Plea to help find 17-year-old missing since February 2

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon