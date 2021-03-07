Hunt continues for motorist who drove at cyclist

Published: 4:55 PM March 7, 2021

It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

The search for a motorist who deliberately drove his Mercedes into a cyclist is continuing.

Police have issued another appeal for witnesses after a motorist knocked a cyclist off his bike.

It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, January 7, in Market Place, Bungay.

Officers said that the cyclist - a man in his 20s - was on Trinity Street, when the car was driven too close to him outside Wightman’s shop.

The cyclist caught up with the car in Market Place and shouted at the driver, police said, who then drove the car at the cyclist and knocked him off his bike, before driving away.

You may also want to watch:

The cyclist suffered elbow, knee and hand injuries.

Police are keen to trace a white man aged in his 40s or 50s and of heavy build.

He was driving a black, soft-top convertible car - possibly a three-door Mercedes.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses."

Information to the Crime Coordination Team, quoting reference: 1724/21.