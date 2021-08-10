Mountain bikes stolen from garden during overnight theft

Published: 2:55 PM August 10, 2021

Two mountain bikes were stolen from a garden on Clerk's Piece in Beccles. - Credit: Googles Images

Two mountain bikes were stolen from a garden during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of two mountain bikes from a garden on Clerk's Piece in Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person or persons has gained entry to a back garden between 6.30pm on Sunday, August 8 and 7am on Monday, August 9 and removed two Apollo mountain bikes."

The bikes are described as a grey and silver Apollo - with Apollo written in mint green - mountain bike and a blue Apollo mountain bike with Apollo written in green.

"Can you help?" the spokesman added.

If you have any information about this theft or know where mountain bikes are now, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/43460/21.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.