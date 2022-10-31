Man re-bailed in connection with theft of eight rare American puppies

A flashback to the litter of puppies together. Inset Bevin Bascombe - Credit: Archant

A man has again been released on police bail in connection with the theft of eight puppies from a south Norfolk village.

This is the fourth time the arrested man, who is in his 30s, has been re-bailed, after first being arrested in August in connection with the theft at Chedgrave, near Loddon.

Dog owner Bevin Bascombe's home was targeted on Sunday, July 17 when his eight rare American bulldog puppies were taken.

Police were successful in locating and returning four of the puppies back in August.

In the most recent statement, police have said there is no further update on the four outstanding puppies.

Mr Bascombe is hopeful that the police can return the puppies he has 'raised since birth'.

The dog breeder said: "It's been ages now - I can't believe they're still missing.

"I am worried sick, they are a very rare breed with unique genetics.

"I raised them since birth, they may be at risk and need specific medication."

Anyone with information should contact PC Amber Lewis at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/54724/22.