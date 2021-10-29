KTM 990 Superduke motorbike stolen from street near Beccles

Published: 8:17 AM October 29, 2021

An orange KTM 990 Superduke motorbike that had been left in Lowestoft Road, Worlingham was stolen. - Credit: Google Images

A motorbike was stolen during an overnight theft in Worlingham.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information in connection with the theft of a motorbike in Worlingham, near Beccles.

A police spokesman said: "The orange KTM 990 Superduke that had been left in Lowestoft Road was stolen sometime between 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 26 and 7.30am on Wednesday, October 27.

"Can you help?"

Anyone with information about the location of the motorbike now is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/60396/21.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.