Parked cars targeted as vehicles are scratched in Halesworth

Published: 8:18 AM October 29, 2021

A car was scratched while parked outside a home on Dukes Drive, Halesworth. - Credit: Google Images

A car parked on the driveway of a home was damaged, while a second vehicle was scratched in a neighbouring street earlier this week.

Police are seeking witnesses and have appealed for information after two cars were damaged in Halesworth.

A police spokesman said: "A car was badly scratched while on a driveway of a home in Oak Way at sometime between 2pm on Sunday, October 24 and 10am on Wednesday, October 27.

"Nearby in Dukes Drive a second car was scratched while parked outside a home sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, October 26 and 9am on Wednesday, October 27.

"Can you help?"

You may also want to watch:

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/60398/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.