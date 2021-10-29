Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Parked cars targeted as vehicles are scratched in Halesworth

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:18 AM October 29, 2021   
A car was scratched while parked outside a home on Dukes Drive, Halesworth.

A car was scratched while parked outside a home on Dukes Drive, Halesworth. - Credit: Google Images

A car parked on the driveway of a home was damaged, while a second vehicle was scratched in a neighbouring street earlier this week.

Police are seeking witnesses and have appealed for information after two cars were damaged in Halesworth.

A police spokesman said: "A car was badly scratched while on a driveway of a home in Oak Way at sometime between 2pm on Sunday, October 24 and 10am on Wednesday, October 27.

"Nearby in Dukes Drive a second car was scratched while parked outside a home sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, October 26 and 9am on Wednesday, October 27.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/60398/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

