Parked cars targeted as vehicles are scratched in Halesworth
- Credit: Google Images
A car parked on the driveway of a home was damaged, while a second vehicle was scratched in a neighbouring street earlier this week.
Police are seeking witnesses and have appealed for information after two cars were damaged in Halesworth.
A police spokesman said: "A car was badly scratched while on a driveway of a home in Oak Way at sometime between 2pm on Sunday, October 24 and 10am on Wednesday, October 27.
"Nearby in Dukes Drive a second car was scratched while parked outside a home sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, October 26 and 9am on Wednesday, October 27.
"Can you help?"
You may also want to watch:
If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/60398/21 via 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
Most Read
- 1 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 2 'I'm just gobsmacked': east Suffolk pub receives £96,000 grant in Budget
- 3 Laptop stolen from parked car in Beccles
- 4 BMW overturns in ditch after coming off A146
- 5 Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after fatal crash
- 6 Plans for investment and upgraded facilities at Beccles Quay
- 7 Pharmacies offering Covid booster jab to be tripled to help roll-out
- 8 Man in his 50s dies after head-on collision on A143
- 9 Visitors increase spread of Covid in county's hospitals
- 10 Backlash against raw sewage vote as local hotspots revealed