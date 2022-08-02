Man to stand trial for strangulation and coercive control

The trial of a 29-year-old Beccles man charged with strangulation is expected to take place later this year - the first of its kind in Suffolk.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 2) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Paul Whall of Newsons Avenue.

He pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour of a woman between April 2020 and April 2022 by allegedly controlling what she wore, not allowing her to work and threatening self harm and suicide if she didn’t do as he said.

Whall also denied an offence of intentional strangulation which was allegedly committed on June 19 this year and an offence of assault by beating on the same date.

He further denied taking a Peugeot 208 without consent on June 19 and driving on Mill Road, Mutford while disqualified.

An application for bail has been refused.

Whall’s three day trial is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing October 24.

It's the first case of a charge of intentional strangulation brought by Suffolk Constabulary under new legislation that came into force on June 7.