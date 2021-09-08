Shop owner fears organised gang at work after £100,000 of bikes taken

Published: 3:30 PM September 8, 2021

A bike shop owner fears his business was targeted by an organised gang after they broke in and stole £100,000 of high-value stock.

Pedalz, in Common Lane, Beccles, was hit by what appears to be an organised gang at some point between 10.50pm on Sunday, September 5, and 6.50am the following morning.

The thieves are thought to have taken just seven minutes to force open the front door, and swipe 18 bikes from the front display area.

Pedalz bike shop in Beccles - Credit: Pedalz Bikes

The total value of the bikes is around £100,000, with the most expensive selling for £9,000.

Danny Wright, Pedalz owner, said the crime would have a lasting impact as shortages of high-end bikes continue.

"Clearly you hope that it never happens at all, but the biggest problem is the income we'll lose from not selling those bikes, and the shortages which mean we can't replace them," he said.

Mr Wright said the minimal damage to the door and the fact the gang was believed to be using a stolen van - a long wheelbase Mercedes Sprinter van - shows they knew what they were doing.

"Whatever they have used, they have caused hardly any damage at all. They must have known what they are doing, and cased the shop beforehand so they knew what they were going to steal," he said.

Suffolk Police are investigating the theft, and said CCTV footage taken nearby showed the thieves were in and out quickly.

The getaway van - "a high-sided panel van of light colour" - is believed to have been stolen from the Northampton area at the end of August.

An appeal on the Pedalz Facebook page has seen nearly 100 comments and Mr Wright is hopeful that the tight-knit cycling community and rarity of the bikes will see the net tighten on the gang.

"The bikes are really rare, and I'm not sure they will realise quite how rare. If they put them on eBay or Facebook, they will get found out pretty quickly," he said.

The brands of the bikes stolen include Kono, Pivot, Transition, Orange and Revel, with values ranging from £2,500 to £9,000.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, knows who was responsible or knows the whereabouts of any of the bikes should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number: 37/49122/21.

The bikes stolen

