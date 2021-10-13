Pickup truck, trailer and quad bike stolen from rural property

Published: 1:17 PM October 13, 2021

Motor vehicles have been stolen from a property in Bungay - Credit: Archant

A pickup truck and trailer with quad bike on have been stolen from a rural property near Bungay.

The grey Isuzu pickup truck with the registration AU68 NXW and an Ifor Williams trailer with a red 500cc quad bike bearing the registration AY62 BGX was stolen at around 9.20pm last night, Tuesday, October 12 at a property on School Road.

If you have any information about the thefts or saw the vehicles in the area around the time, please contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/570094/21.