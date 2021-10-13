Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Pickup truck, trailer and quad bike stolen from rural property

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:17 PM October 13, 2021   
Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

Motor vehicles have been stolen from a property in Bungay - Credit: Archant

A pickup truck and trailer with quad bike on have been stolen from a rural property near Bungay. 

The grey Isuzu pickup truck with the registration AU68 NXW and an Ifor Williams trailer with a red 500cc quad bike bearing the registration AY62 BGX was stolen at around 9.20pm last night, Tuesday, October 12 at a property on School Road. 

If you have any information about the thefts or saw the vehicles in the area around the time, please contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/570094/21.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Hurren set a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon

Runner breaks marathon World Record - dressed as a cheerleader

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Metfield pig farmer Peter Mortimer is culling his herd amid mounting financial pressures and a workforce crisis

Farming

Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The man became stuck underneath the tractor in Holton Road, near Halesworth

Suffolk Live

Fire crews called to tractor crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The pool at the Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay, East Suffolk.

Leisure centre pool closed due to flooding

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon