Hunt for driver who crashed into church

Published: 4:27 PM February 3, 2021

The driver of a car which crashed into a church is being sought by police.

On Monday, February 1, a car crashed into St Luke's Church, on Rigbourne Hill in Beccles, around midday, with officers at Suffolk Police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson confirmed the car was a silver or grey Honda Civic saloon.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, officers at Lowestoft Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to a car crashing into St Luke's Church, Rigbourne Hill, Beccles, on Monday, February 1 around midday.

"Anyone who saw this, or who may know the identity of the driver, is asked to contact police."

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have seen the car in the area at the time, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 134 of February 1.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.