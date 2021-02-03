Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Crime

Hunt for driver who crashed into church

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:27 PM February 3, 2021   
St Luke's Church in Beccles.

St Luke's Church in Beccles. - Credit: Archant

The driver of a car which crashed into a church is being sought by police.

On Monday, February 1, a car crashed into St Luke's Church, on Rigbourne Hill in Beccles, around midday, with officers at Suffolk Police appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson confirmed the car was a silver or grey Honda Civic saloon.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, officers at Lowestoft Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to a car crashing into St Luke's Church, Rigbourne Hill, Beccles, on Monday, February 1 around midday.

"Anyone who saw this, or who may know the identity of the driver, is asked to contact police."

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have seen the car in the area at the time, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 134 of February 1.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 How Norfolk and Waveney's town of the year has responded to Covid
  2. 2 Care home manager 'very happy' after inspection finds improvements
  3. 3 Plea to improve 'bin etiquette' after rise in household waste
  1. 4 Hunt for driver who crashed into church
  2. 5 Teen charged with dangerous driving in stolen car after police chase
  3. 6 Father-of-two with rare cancer has 'everything crossed' for clinical trials
  4. 7 Call for tougher sentences for trying to infect police with Covid
  5. 8 January death toll more than a third of Covid total at Norfolk hospital
  6. 9 Riverside hotel/restaurant 'closed until spring' for sale for £1.999m
  7. 10 Rise in dog ownership in lockdown blamed for 'horrific' attacks on sheep
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Popular café to stay in the family as new owners take it on

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in A145 collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Where in Suffolk did Netflix's The Dig film?

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon