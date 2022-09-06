Appeal after man exposes himself in village
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of exposure in Holton.
In a statement the Police say the incident occurred at around 5.15pm on Sunday 21 August at Holton Pits, just off the Southwold Road.
A woman was said to have been walking along a footpath where she encountered a man exposing himself and committing an 'indecent act'.
The suspect is described as white Caucasian male, aged approximately 35-years-old, tall and with short brown hair.
The male was also said to have been wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 54556/22.