Appeal after man exposes himself in village

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 9:00 AM September 6, 2022
Holton Pits Fishing Lake on a beautiful sunny day.

The incident occurred at Holton Pits - Credit: Fisher German

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of exposure in Holton.

In a statement the Police say the incident occurred at around 5.15pm on Sunday 21 August at Holton Pits, just off the Southwold Road.

A woman was said to have been walking along a footpath where she encountered a man exposing himself and committing an 'indecent act'.

The suspect is described as white Caucasian male, aged approximately 35-years-old, tall and with short brown hair.

The male was also said to have been wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halesworth Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference: 54556/22.

